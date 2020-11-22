Auto firm launches experience centre

Coimbatore

22 November 2020 19:23 IST

CK Motors, a Tiruppur-based automobile company that is into electric vehicles, has launched an experience centre in Coimbatore. Electric two-wheelers and patented lithium batteries will be available at the centre. The company plans to expand to Gobichettipalayam and Pollachi soon. The centre will offer after-sales service across Coimbatore district, according to a media statement from CK Motors.

Advertising

Advertising