Coimbatore

Auto firm launches experience centre

CK Motors, a Tiruppur-based automobile company that is into electric vehicles, has launched an experience centre in Coimbatore. Electric two-wheelers and patented lithium batteries will be available at the centre. The company plans to expand to Gobichettipalayam and Pollachi soon. The centre will offer after-sales service across Coimbatore district, according to a media statement from CK Motors.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2020 7:24:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/auto-firm-launches-experience-centre/article33155213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY