Auto drivers to stage demonstration on Nov. 26

Coimbatore

20 November 2020 00:31 IST

The Coimbatore District Association of All Auto Rickshaw Workers Union said that its members would stage a demonstration outside the Regional Transport Office (Central) on November 26 pressing for a set of demands.

In a statement, the Union’s president P.K. Sukumaran said autorickshaws that applied for renewal of fitness certificates (FC) must install reflective tapes. He alleged that the private agents who sold these reflective tapes fleeced the drivers by increasing the cost of tapes. The protesters would urge the State government to cancel the licences of these agents who allegedly increased the cost of the reflective tapes, he said.

The drivers would also demand adequate compensation for those who were hit by the COVID-19 lockdown and a pension of ₹ 5,000 for all drivers who completed 60 years of age, Mr. Sukumaran said.

Transport Department officials said no formal complaint regarding expensive reflective tapes was made to any Regional Transport Officers yet. While the State government had authorised two companies to sell the reflective tapes, which had been made mandatory for all commercial vehicles, it had not fixed the prices, the officials said.