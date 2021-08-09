Auto drivers stay off roads over fuel prices

KRISHNAGIRI

09 August 2021 23:45 IST

Auto drivers’ association led by their trade union staged a strike here on Monday against the fuel price hike by the Union government.

Protesting the hike in petrol and diesel prices, GST, and the hike in premium for vehicle insurance, the trade union condemned the Centre for policies that were allegedly hurting the livelihood of auto drivers and their families.

The protesters said there were about 1,000 autos plying in the town and over 3,000 families dependent on them.

Advertising

Advertising

With the pandemic adding to the woes, the consistent hike in price of diesel and petrol compelled the auto drivers to increase the fare, which hurt the common public, the association stated. Over 600 autos went off the roads to participate in the strike.