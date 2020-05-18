Auto drivers seek cash relief

Autorickshaw drivers petitioned District Collector recently seeking cash relief as they have been out of jobs due to lockdown.

Auto ickshaw services were banned during the lockdown period. O

The petitioners said that they have been out of jobs for close two months and their livelihood has been affected. The petitioners requested State government to offer them cash relief of ₹10,000 and requested government to offer them loans and permits to buy auto rickshaws.