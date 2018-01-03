Auto drivers protest against removal of vehicles by police

A section of autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday submitted a petition to Police Commissioner K. Periaiah protesting against the alleged removal of autorickshaws by the police on State Bank Road in front of the railway station.

The drivers under the banner of Hindu Munnani stated that more than 100 autorickshaws were operating in front of the railway station for the last 35 years. Autorickshaws were also permitted to park on station premises till 2004. However, the parking was shifted to the side of State Bank Road following a request from Railways for developmental works. According to the petitioners, the Railways had assured the drivers of restoring the parking facility on station premises after the completion of works. However, this was not restored and autorickshaws are being parked outside the station for the last 13 years.

The petitioners alleged that now the police are forcing drivers not to park autorickshaws near the main entrance of the station based on compulsion from the Railways. The drivers sought the Commissioner’s intervention to permit them occupy the space on the side of State Bank Road.