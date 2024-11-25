Auto drivers oppose issuance of new permits in Valparai

Over 60 autorickshaw drivers from Valparai, affiliated with the CITU- affiliated Coimbatore Auto Rickshaw Workers’ Association, staged a protest at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday, opposing the issuance of new permits to operate autos in the region.

According to P. Paramasivam, an auto driver, Valparai, a hilly town spanning approximately 2 km in Coimbatore district, is already facing a severe shortage of parking space for autorickshaws. Around 120 autorickshaws operate in the town, which he deemed sufficient to meet local demand.

He added, “The town’s population has significantly decreased over the years, and rising fuel prices and free bus travel for women have made it increasingly difficult for autorickshaw drivers to sustain their livelihood.”

The protesters highlighted that most tea estate workers in Valparai, who earned low wages, rarely used autorickshaw services, further limiting the income opportunities for drivers. Additionally, the lack of designated parking spaces had forced many drivers to park their vehicles along roadsides, leading to operational challenges.

Citing these factors, the association submitted a petition to the District Collector to stop issuing new permits in the public interest. The drivers emphasised that the current fleet was sufficient and that any increase in the number of autorickshaws would exacerbate their financial struggles.