Auto driver felicitated for handing over unclaimed jewellery to police

Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan, on Saturday, felicitated an auto rickshaw driver for handing over unclaimed gold jewellery worth ₹ 2.5 lakh to the police.

K. Gopu, the driver, said that on Friday night he found an unclaimed bag on Race Course Road near the police station. “As I opened the bag, I saw a box full of gold jewellery and a bill,” he said.

Despite tracing the mobile number of the owner, Mr. Gopu said that the calls did not connect, which prompted him to visit the Race Course police station and hand over the jewellery.

According to police, K. Gayathri went to Kattoor police station to file a bag missing complaint on Friday night.

There she was informed about the bag at Race Course police station and was asked to collect it from Mr. Sharan next morning.

On Saturday, Ms. Gayathri along with her father and daughter visited Mr. Sharan at his office, where Mr. Gopu handed over the jewellery in the presence of other senior police officers and media persons.