Auto driver alleges human tooth in food in Salem

Published - October 26, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An autorickshaw driver has alleged that he found a human tooth in food served by a hotel, a claim the hotel administration denies.

On Friday evening, Nagarajan (35), a resident of Gorimedu, while eating at a hotel in Five Roads, claimed to have found human tooth in the chicken gravy served to him and alerted Food Safety officials. Officials arrived at the hotel, collected food samples, and ordered a temporary closure of the premises. They also issued a notice to the hotel and sent the samples for laboratory testing.

In a video released by the hotel administration, footage appears to show the customer showing a tooth to staff and arguing with them before being served the gravy.

