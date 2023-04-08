Auto-announcement system gets functional in Coimbatore city buses

April 08, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has fixed auto announcement system equipment in 35 city buses in Coimbatore, on a trial basis. The equipment, touted to be passenger-friendly, will be gradually extended to all the local buses numbering over 600, the official sources said. Global Positioning System(GPS) software has already been installed in the buses. The auto-announcement system equipment with inbuilt speakers will ensure stoppage of buses at all scheduled points whether or not the conductor blows the whistle, a senior official said.