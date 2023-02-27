Authorities urged to speed up four-laning works on Thadagam Road

February 27, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Kovai Managaratchi Payanalargal Sangam has urged officials concerned to speed up the stalled four-laning work on Thadagam Road.

Staging a protest, led by councillor for Ward 43 Mallika P., outside the Collectorate here on Monday, the association members petitioned Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati alleging that the foundation was laid last year to four-lane the State Highway from Gandhi Park to Kanuvai, following which no progress was reported.

“Further, the ongoing pipeline work by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) on Thadagam Road in the city has been moving at a snail’s pace,” the protesters said. “Without planning alternate routes or diversions, work was initiated. This has been causing traffic snarls and accidents for over a year here. Further, encroachments alongside the road must be eliminated by the civic body to hasten expanding works,” they stated.

Flyover

Councillor of Ward 26 Chithra Vellingiri, belonging to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, also petitioned the Collector, requesting the State Highways Department to take measures to ensure the drain lines are cleaned every day amid the flyover work ongoing between Uppilipalayam – Goldwins.

“Currently, storm water drainage from Pioneer Mill Road to Avinasi Road has been blocked due to works. The conservancy workers are forced to repeatedly repair it.,” the Councillor said in the petition.

