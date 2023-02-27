HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Authorities urged to speed up four-laning works on Thadagam Road

February 27, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Kovai Managaratchi Payanalargal Sangam staging a protest outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Members of the Kovai Managaratchi Payanalargal Sangam staging a protest outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Kovai Managaratchi Payanalargal Sangam has urged officials concerned to speed up the stalled four-laning work on Thadagam Road.

Staging a protest, led by councillor for Ward 43 Mallika P., outside the Collectorate here on Monday, the association members petitioned Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati alleging that the foundation was laid last year to four-lane the State Highway from Gandhi Park to Kanuvai, following which no progress was reported. 

“Further, the ongoing pipeline work by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) on Thadagam Road in the city has been moving at a snail’s pace,” the protesters said. “Without planning alternate routes or diversions, work was initiated. This has been causing traffic snarls and accidents for over a year here. Further, encroachments alongside the road must be eliminated by the civic body to hasten expanding works,” they stated.

Flyover

Councillor of Ward 26 Chithra Vellingiri, belonging to Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, also petitioned the Collector, requesting the State Highways Department to take measures to ensure the drain lines are cleaned every day amid the flyover work ongoing between Uppilipalayam – Goldwins.

“Currently, storm water drainage from Pioneer Mill Road to Avinasi Road has been blocked due to works. The conservancy workers are forced to repeatedly repair it.,” the Councillor said in the petition.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.