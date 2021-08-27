AUT welcomes move to declare CNC as govt. college

ERODE

27 August 2021 23:20 IST

With Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi announcing in the Assembly that Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) here will be declared as a government college, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) welcomed the announcement.

‘Expedite process’

It appealed to the government to expedite the process so that students get benefited in the current academic year itself.

A release from its president P. Thirunavukkarasu said that the association recorded its appreciation and the move of S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, for his timely intervention and on whose behalf Mr. Ponmudi made this announcement in the Assembly on Friday.

The release said the two-decade-old struggle of AUT, people of Erode, student community and various sections of the employees had finally brought positive results.