AUT welcomes Higher Education department’s action against Periyar University in Salem

September 27, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) Tamil Nadu has welcomed the Department of Higher Education’s follow-up action on a slew of alleged academic, financial, and administrative irregularities at Periyar University.

In a release, AUT president M.S. Balamurugan said the association had been urging to remove the officials, against whom these allegations were raised, from the posts. These officials are occupying senior-level positions in the university administration and are purposely delaying the submission of documents sought by the committee. The Higher Education Department should inquire the reason for the delay and take stern action against the officials.