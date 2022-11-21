AUT wants process of appointment of principal on a selective basis to the CN College in Erode to be rescinded

November 21, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Department of Higher Education to rescind the process of appointment of Principal on a selective basis to the Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) and wanted the maintain a status quo till the conversion of the college in to a government college process is completed.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary for Higher Education, association general secretary M.S. Balamurugan said the CNC, established in 1954, has been taken over by the State government in 2022 and the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE), Coimbatore, has been the caretaker of the college.

The post of Principal fell vacant and consequent to the superannuation of S. Saravanababu in May, 2015, RJDCE, appointed the senior most associate professor K. Udhayakumar as Principal in-charge, who died on June 25, 2021. Consequently, the senior most associate professor S. Manokaran was appointed as Principal in-charge and thus the principle of seniority as in the case of government colleges has been followed.

But, in deviation, the RJDCE sought an unwarranted clarification from the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) on the receipt of applications from those willing to be appointed as principal on selective basis. The AUT questions the wisdom, dawned on the part of the caretaker as to why there was a need to derail the principle of seniority in the appointment of Principal when a senior most person is occupying the post now.

An attempt is made to dislodge the principle of seniority endangering the academic ambience prevailing in the college, the letter said and wanted the Department of Higher Education to instruct the DCE and the RJDCE to rescind the process of appointment of Principal on a selective basis. “In the absence of any positive action, the AUT is left with no option, except to seek legal remedies”, the letter said.