AUT wants Chikkaiah Naicker College to be declared as government college

ERODE

The Association of University Teachers, Zone – IV, has urged the State government to declare Chikkaiah Naicker College in Erode as a government college without further delay in the interest of the students and the public.

The executive meeting of the association, comprising Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, was held recently. It was presided by chairperson K.P. Sivagami. Members discussed various issues and passed resolutions.

A resolution said that during the MGR Centenary celebrations in Erode on September 6, 2017, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami declared that the college would be converted into a government college. “There are no additional financial commitments to the government in the issue and hence steps must be taken to declare it as government college at the earliest”, the resolution said and added that the declaration will improve the facilities at the college.

Another resolution wanted the Bharathiar University’s Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre that currently functions at Palanisamy College of Arts campus in Perundurai to be shifted to CNC campus so that more students can be enrolled.

The AUT also strongly condemned the anti-teacher attitude of the interim administrator of Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board, Chennai, for issuing show cause notice to over 152 teachers working in six colleges functioning under the trust on baseless charges. Also, cancelling the appointment orders of 105 teachers is a violation of all the procedures and hence the AUT urges the intervention of the State government over the issues.

Another resolution wanted the Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, Salem to take immediate steps to fill-up the post of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Finance Officer, Director of Distance Education and Dean without delay. It also condemned the Vice-Chancellor’s action of suspending four office-bearers of the Periyar University Employees Association on October 30, 2019 and wanted the suspension to be revoked immediately.