AUT urges Higher Education Department to cancel interview for Periyar University Registrar post 

October 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) Tamil Nadu has urged the Higher Education Department to cancel the interview for the Periyar University Registrar post that is to be held on October 31.

In a release, AUT general secretary M. Krishnaraj alleged that the Periyar University administration is trying to prevent college teachers from coming to higher posts at the university. Contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and the Tamil Nadu Government Order, it has denied opportunities for college teachers and is conducting interview for the post. The Higher Education Department should cancel this interview to ensure college teachers get a chance to apply for the post.

Mr. Krishnaraj said that as per UGC regulations, the nominees of the Governor and the government should be a part of the interview board. “But, we came to know that only the nominee of the Governor have been announced, and the government is yet to announce its nominee. So, conducting an interview without a government nominee is against UGC norms. The Vice-Chancellor should avoid conflict with the government. We fear that this interview is being conducted to select a particular person. Likewise, steps have not been taken to fill the posts of Controller of Examinations and the Director of Distance Education,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan said, “I am acting as per norms and UGC regulations. The interview will be conducted as announced.”