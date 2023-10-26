HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AUT urges Higher Education Department to cancel interview for Periyar University Registrar post 

October 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) Tamil Nadu has urged the Higher Education Department to cancel the interview for the Periyar University Registrar post that is to be held on October 31.

In a release, AUT general secretary M. Krishnaraj alleged that the Periyar University administration is trying to prevent college teachers from coming to higher posts at the university. Contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and the Tamil Nadu Government Order, it has denied opportunities for college teachers and is conducting interview for the post. The Higher Education Department should cancel this interview to ensure college teachers get a chance to apply for the post.

ALSO READ
AUT welcomes Higher Education department’s action against Periyar University in Salem

Mr. Krishnaraj said that as per UGC regulations, the nominees of the Governor and the government should be a part of the interview board. “But, we came to know that only the nominee of the Governor have been announced, and the government is yet to announce its nominee. So, conducting an interview without a government nominee is against UGC norms. The Vice-Chancellor should avoid conflict with the government. We fear that this interview is being conducted to select a particular person. Likewise, steps have not been taken to fill the posts of Controller of Examinations and the Director of Distance Education,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan said, “I am acting as per norms and UGC regulations. The interview will be conducted as announced.”

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.