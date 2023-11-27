Teachers’ bodies demands action against Periyar University VC, Registrar, for starting a private company

November 27, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) and Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) demanded action against Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan and Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel for starting a private company at university expenses without getting permission from the government.

AUT state president, M.S. Balamurugan, sought to draw the attention of the Departments of Higher Education and Finance to the alleged violations. During the syndicate meeting held on November 6, the university administration placed a table agenda with a proposal to undertake educational programmes in collaboration with a non-government private company. The address of the company is that of Periyar University. The company has four directors, including the vice chancellor and registrar, not in their official capacities but in their personal capacities, at the expense of the university’s infrastructure. The two other directors are employees of a State university and public servants. Likewise, the Registrar (FAC) allegedly floated another private company with three directors, including him, Mr. Balamurugan added.

Besides, there is a specific direction from the Principal Secretary of Higher Education against placing a table agenda at syndicate meetings, he said.

Mr. Balamurugan charged the university administration is very much emboldened by the government’s inaction, sans the pending two inquiries without any empirical outcome, supplying credence to the dictum that the government is “willing to strike but afraid to wound”.

Likewise, TNGCTA State treasurer P. Prakash said a government employee starting a private company and signing a MoU without proper permission is a serious violation. So the government should take stern action against the university administration. Regarding this issue, on behalf of TNGCTA, a memorandum will be submitted soon to the Higher Education Secretary and Higher Education Minister.

Separately, the student wing of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) submitted a petition to Salem District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday seeking action against the university administration regarding the issue.

Responding to the allegations, Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan told journalists that the minutes of the Syndicate meeting were sent for approval. “After getting approval, we will comment further on this issue,” he said.

