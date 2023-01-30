AUT seeks removal of Periyar University faculty facing inquiry

January 30, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Higher Education Department to remove the faculty members of Periyar University, who are facing inquiry, from their respective posts.

On January 9, the Higher Education Department ordered an investigation into 13 complaints against Periyar University, including the appointment of a physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system, and nomination of a professor to the Syndicate, who was facing serious allegations and outranked many seniors.

The Government Order said that it had formed a two-member committee comprising Additional Secretary S. Palanisamy, an IAS officer, and Joint Secretary M. Ilango Henry Das to look into the complaints. The committee must complete its probe in two months and provide a detailed report to the department, along with solutions to prevent such acts in the future, the department said in the G.O.

In a release, AUT president P. Thirunavukkarasu said that regarding corruption charges and rule violations at the University, an inquiry commission was formed last year. However, the report of that commission was not released until now. Recently, the government issued a GO and appointed two officials to investigate the violations at the university. Soon, the committee was expected to conduct an inquiry.

But the faculties, whose names were mentioned in the GO, were still continuing in their posts, and there were reports that the same people were preparing an explanation report for the inquiry committee. These people were allegedly destroying the evidence, creating new documents, and preparing distracting answers for the allegations. This work was allegedly taking place at the university, according to Mr. Thirunavukkarasu.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasu urged that the faculty members facing charges be removed from their positions.