AUT seeks action against the Periyar University administration for alleged vindictive action

July 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Governor and the Chancellor of the Universities to take action against the Periyar University administration for its alleged vindictive action to victimise an office-bearer of the Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA).

AUT president M.S. Balamurugan said that PUTA general secretary K. Premkumar was first served with a memo for his representation via email to the ex-officio members of the Syndicate in March 2022 on the violation of the provisions of the University Act in sanctioning re-employment after superannuation to selectively preferred teachers while rejecting the same to others. Not satisfied with his explanation, Mr. Premkumar was suspended the next day on the charge that he had leaked the classified document of the agenda of the Syndicate meeting to the media.

While on suspension, the University administration received a sexual harassment complaint from a student, who lodged a complaint with the police. Mr. Premkumar was arrested. In this issue, the provisions of the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act 2013 and UGC guidelines were violated, Mr. Balamurugan said.

Stating that three Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) inquired about the complaint after preferring a police complaint, Mr. Balamurugan said that one of the ICCs is headed by a male professor, which is against the law. The ICC, headed by Poongodi Vijayakumar, conducted an inquiry against Mr. Premkumar and submitted its findings with recommendations of quantum and category of punishments.

In the Syndicate meeting held on May 18, it was decided to terminate Mr. Premkumar from service, which was recorded in the minutes of the Syndicate. But the University Registrar (full additional charge), K. Thangavel, issued a show cause notice dated June 5 with a copy of the findings and recommendations of the ICC, seeking explanation from the already terminated employee. Later, realising its blunder, the University administration hurriedly retracted the Syndicate minutes on June 27. .

Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan was not available for comment.