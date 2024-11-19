AUT, PUTA demand urgent intervention of T.N. Government to save assistant professor from alleged victimisation in Periyar University

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) demanded an urgent intervention of the Tamil Nadu Government and Higher Education Department to save an assistant professor from victimisation in Periyar Varsity. The university placed an agenda to remove the assistant professor from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Prem Kumar, an assistant professor in the history department at Periyar University, and also the general secretary of PUTA, was placed under suspension on March 5, 2022, for allegedly leaking the agenda of the Periyar University Syndicate meeting to the media. Last week, the university circulated the agenda to the Syndicate members for the ensuing meeting on November 22 in which the university has placed an agenda to remove Mr. Prem Kumar from service.

AUT president M.S. Balamurugan said this was a clear vindictive action of the Periyar University administration. The university was continuously violating the rules. Within 24 hours of notice issued to Mr. Prem, he was placed under suspension. After 26 days of his suspension, the university preferred a sexual harassment complaint from a girl student and without following rules, the then registrar (in charge) personally lodged a complaint directly to police and Mr. Prem was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the university constituted three internal complaints committees (ICC), contrary to the POSH Act and UGC regulations. Not satisfied with these actions, in the 113th Syndicate (held on May 28, 2023), the university placed an agenda to remove Mr. Prem from service and realising the illegality, the administration withdrew that agenda.

Again, in the 114th Syndicate meeting held on November 6, 2023, the agenda was placed by the university, but in a majority decision (10 out of 18), the agenda was rejected, terming that punishment was not proportionate to the charges and it was severe, Mr. Balamurugan added.

Demanding urgent intervention in this issue, Mr. Balamurugan said the university again placed the same rejected agenda before the ensuing Syndicate on November 22. So the Tamil Nadu Government and the Higher Education Department should direct the ex-officio members of the Syndicate of Periyar University to act against the illegalities of the university administration and save the assistant professor whose future was in peril, the AUT president added.

ADVERTISEMENT

PUTA president V. Vaithianathan said that keeping Mr. Prem under suspension for 33 months was illegal. Now, the university was trying to remove him from service. “We demand all the Syndicate members, especially Periyar University Association of Self-Financing Colleges (PASAM), which has four Syndicate members, to place their dissent on this agenda and save the assistant professor from this vindictive action,” Mr. Vaithianathan added.

Responding to the AUT and PUTA’s call, PASAM secretary K. Rajavinayakam said that on November 22 morning, a meeting would be held with the PASAM executive members. “PASAM always does not go against the welfare of a teacher. As of now, this is our stand and on November 22 morning, we will take a decision,” Mr. Rajavinayakam added.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan was not available for comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.