AUT objects to promotion of Salem Periyar University Registrar in-charge

August 24, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has termed the promotion given to the Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) illegal and sought action against him.

Association deputy president P. Thirunavukkarasu said that following various allegations and corruption charges raised against Periyar University, the State government had formed an inquiry committee to look into the allegations.

Meanwhile, last week, university Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan promoted Registrar (FAC) and computer science department professor Thangavel as senior professor. There are various corruption charges pending against Mr. Thangavel.

Mr. Thangavel has allegedly yet to submit the documents sought by the committee. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is also inquiring regarding the allegations.

While these allegations are pending against Mr. Thangavel, it is surprising how the Syndicate gave its consent for the decision. “Promoting him as a senior professor is illegal. We do not know whether this issue has come to the attention of the Higher Education Secretary. So, we urge the higher education department to look into the issue, cancel the promotion given to Mr. Thangavel, and take action against the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor. As Mr. Thangavel is going to retire soon, the department should take action against him quickly,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasu added.

University faculty said that only one professor got the senior professor promotion in the past. At the screening-cum- evaluation committee meeting held in November 2016, this recommendation was given.

After six years, in March 2022, the financial committee approved the recommendation, and in May 2023, the Syndicate also gave its approval. If a recommendation or decision is taken, it should be approved within a year. But in this issue, after seven years, the promotion was given, which is unacceptable, faculty members added.

When contacted, Mr. Thangavel said that the promotion was given as per rules.

The Vice-Chancellor was not available for comment..

