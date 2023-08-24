HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AUT objects to promotion of Salem Periyar University Registrar in-charge

August 24, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has termed the promotion given to the Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) illegal and sought action against him.

Association deputy president P. Thirunavukkarasu said that following various allegations and corruption charges raised against Periyar University, the State government had formed an inquiry committee to look into the allegations.

Meanwhile, last week, university Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan promoted Registrar (FAC) and computer science department professor Thangavel as senior professor. There are various corruption charges pending against Mr. Thangavel.

Mr. Thangavel has allegedly yet to submit the documents sought by the committee. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is also inquiring regarding the allegations.

While these allegations are pending against Mr. Thangavel, it is surprising how the Syndicate gave its consent for the decision. “Promoting him as a senior professor is illegal. We do not know whether this issue has come to the attention of the Higher Education Secretary. So, we urge the higher education department to look into the issue, cancel the promotion given to Mr. Thangavel, and take action against the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor. As Mr. Thangavel is going to retire soon, the department should take action against him quickly,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasu added.

University faculty said that only one professor got the senior professor promotion in the past. At the screening-cum- evaluation committee meeting held in November 2016, this recommendation was given.

After six years, in March 2022, the financial committee approved the recommendation, and in May 2023, the Syndicate also gave its approval. If a recommendation or decision is taken, it should be approved within a year. But in this issue, after seven years, the promotion was given, which is unacceptable, faculty members added.

When contacted, Mr. Thangavel said that the promotion was given as per rules.

The Vice-Chancellor was not available for comment..

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.