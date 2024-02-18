AUT members stage demonstration in Salem

February 18, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Salem

Members of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) staged a demonstration in Salem on Sunday demanding appointing a special officer for Periyar University.

Inaugurating the demonstration at Fort Maidan, in which more than 100 college teachers took part, AUT State president M. S. Balamurugan also urged the Department of Higher Education and the Director of Collegiate Education to initiate action against the management of an aided college in Salem, which had, in violation of rules, suspended a faculty member and reportedly cut annual increment. The orders revoking the suspension and annual increment cuts issued by the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE), Dharmapuri region, were also not implemented. The AUT also urged the Department to immediately release monetary benefits for the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), which was long pending for eligible teachers, Mr. Balamurugan added.

According to former AUT president K. Pandiyan, the Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, R. Jagannathan, has been ignoring the government’s directive to not allow the current Registrar (FAC) K. Thangavel to retire and to suspend him instead. The Vice-Chancellor’s approval of medical leave for Thangavel is a serious challenge to the elected government, Mr. Pandiyan added.

The Periyar University Teachers Association general secretary, K. Prem Kumar, has been suspended for nearly two years since March 2022 for an alleged leakage of the Syndicate Agenda. The AUT sought immediate steps by the Higher Education Department to revoke Mr. Prem Kumar’s suspension and permit him to join duty. The State government should also appoint a special officer for Periyar University by dispensing with the incumbent vice chancellor and the registrar without further delay, Mr. Pandiyan added.