AUT members protest ‘excess workload’ in Coimbatore

The PSG College of Arts and Science unit of the Association of University Teachers has opposed the excess workload from the college management and began a series of protests.

A release from the unit said it was decided at the general body meeting on February 25 that its members would start the series of protests by wearing black badges on Monday followed by holding placards and a protest meeting at the gate on March 2.

The unit said its demand included protection of social justice, appointment of persons to 70 teaching and 42 non-teaching posts, discontinuation of steps to privatise higher education, withdrawal of vindictive action against faculty and the principal giving time to meet faculty and students.