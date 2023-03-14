AUT demands action against Periyar University V-C for issuing ‘not satisfactory’ conduct certificate to students

March 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT), on Tuesday, urged the Higher Education Department to take action against Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan for mentioning “not satisfactory” in the conduct certificates of five girl students.

The students, who completed M.A. History at the University in June 2022, were shocked on seeing their conduct certificate, as they feared that it would affect their career.

In March 2022, an assistant professor in History department was arrested by the Suramangalam police on a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a student. The other students of the department termed the complaint fake. The students also appeared in court and gave a statement in favour of the assistant professor and also submitted a petition to the District Collector.

One of the students said that after June 2022, they tried to get transfer certificate from the university. But the university administration did not issue the certificate, instead demanded their signature on a petition drafted by the university.

Another student said the university asked them to give a letter in favour of the university. “However, we refused to give it. Following this, in February this year, we sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and to the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department. Now, the university has mentioned ‘not satisfactory’ in our conduct certificate. Our parents spoke with the department head and Periyar University Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday, but no positive answer was given,” the student said.

The state president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), Dr. P. Thirunavukkarasu, said that without following university rules and UGC norms, the university went directly to the police on the sexual harassment complaint. The assistant professor had been in suspension for the past one year. Now the University has mentioned ‘not satisfactory’ in the conduct certificate of the students who submitted the petition to the District Collector. This is allegedly a fascist action by the university administration to take revenge on them. The Higher Education Department should conduct an inquiry without delay and help the students get new certificates, Mr. Thirunavukkarasu added.

Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan refused to comment on the issue.