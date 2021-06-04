AUT condoles former V-C’s death

Coimbatore

04 June 2021 22:37 IST

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has condoled the death of former Bharathiar University vice-chancellor S. Sivasubramanian.

In a release, the organisation said it was during his tenure that the University became vibrant academically and administratively. He was instrumental in strengthening the DRDO-Bharathiar University collaboration that led to the establishment of a joint research centre and added in his demise he had left a void in the academic community that was difficult to fill.

