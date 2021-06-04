Coimbatore

AUT condoles former V-C’s death

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has condoled the death of former Bharathiar University vice-chancellor S. Sivasubramanian.

In a release, the organisation said it was during his tenure that the University became vibrant academically and administratively. He was instrumental in strengthening the DRDO-Bharathiar University collaboration that led to the establishment of a joint research centre and added in his demise he had left a void in the academic community that was difficult to fill.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 10:37:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/aut-condoles-former-v-cs-death/article34730978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY