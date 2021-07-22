AUT branch opened at Bharathiar University

COIMBATORE

22 July 2021 23:34 IST

The Association of University Teachers has opened its branch at Bharathiar University. A release from the organisation said the branch was started with 50 members. Professor P. Christopher would be the president, P. Guru Saravanan secretary and Prabha treasurer. Former Association members N. Senthamarai, C. Pichandy and K. Pandian offered their fecilitations.

Advertising

Advertising