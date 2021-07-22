CoimbatoreCOIMBATORE 22 July 2021 23:34 IST
AUT branch opened at Bharathiar University
Updated: 22 July 2021 23:34 IST
The Association of University Teachers has opened its branch at Bharathiar University. A release from the organisation said the branch was started with 50 members. Professor P. Christopher would be the president, P. Guru Saravanan secretary and Prabha treasurer. Former Association members N. Senthamarai, C. Pichandy and K. Pandian offered their fecilitations.
