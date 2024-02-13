AUT announces demonstration urging five-point demands in Salem

February 13, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) announced a demonstration urging the implementation of its five-point demands, including action against a private college management in Salem that took action against teachers in violation of rules.

M.S. Balamurugan, state president of AUT, highlighted the concerns regarding a government-aided college in Salem where the secretary allegedly suspended teachers arbitrarily, even after completion of a contemplated inquiry, and imposed annual increment cuts. Though suspension is not a punishment, the established rules make provision for suspension only to facilitate the completion of the contemplated inquiry. “The secretary arraigned himself with those in power to remove a teacher’s name from the salary bill and inflicted a pay cut for two days in December 2023 for availing on-duty to attend to central valuation work at Periyar University. Earlier, the secretary suspended the same teacher and imposed three annual incremental cuts with cumulative effect in 2022. The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJDCE), Dharmapuri Region, while disposing of the affected teacher’s Statutory Appeal and other punitive actions of the secretary, ordered revocation of suspension and the annual increments cut. But the secretary had adamantly refused to comply with the orders,” Mr. Balamurugan added.

Calling for action against the college secretary, Mr. Balamurugan said that the RJDCE, Director of Collegiate Education (DCE), and the Principal Secretary for Higher Education called for action against the secretary’s habitual disregard of rules. “The college is now instigating female students to send complaints about the inefficient teaching skills of teachers who had fallen out of favour, while the fact remains that the passing percentage in the subjects handled by those teachers stood at more than 70%,” Mr. Balamurugan added.

Urging to award financial benefits under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), Mr. Balamurugan said that college teachers at the 163 government-aided colleges in the state had received their orders for CAS, but the monetary benefit is awaiting clearance for several months. The AUT has urged the Department of Higher Education to initiate steps to implement and award financial benefits under the CAS to teachers of aided colleges on par with their counterparts in government colleges. Likewise, the Department of Higher Education and State Universities should adopt a uniform age of retirement for the principals of self-financing colleges. Regarding these demands, AUT will stage a demonstration in Salem on February 18, Mr. Balamurugan added.

