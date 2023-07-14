AUT alleges Periyar University mandates a different set of qualifications for various posts in contrast with UGC guidelines

July 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Salem

The Association of University Teachers (AUT), Tamil Nadu, alleged that Periyar University Syndicate has mandated a different set of qualifications in contrast to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations for the posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Director of Distance Education.

The AUT alleged that the qualifications fixed by the university would exclude all the college teachers as ineligible for the posts.

Association president M.S. Balamurugan said a Syndicate meeting of the university held on May 18 had decided qualifications for these posts.

For the post of Registrar, it mandated that the candidate should be an academician, not lower in rank that that of a professor of a college or university, should have a minimum age of 50 years but not more than 55 years, a minimum total teaching experience of 20 years involving teaching, research, and administrative responsibilities, and knowledge of Tamil to the extent of carrying out official correspondences and drafting reports.

The above qualification, mandating a rank not lower than that of a professor at a college, will exclude all the college teachers who are otherwise qualified as ineligible for the above posts, he said.

It is a fact that no college, government or private, in Tamil Nadu has professors. The colleges have only assistant professors or the principal. It is there only in universities. Experienced assistant professors get the designation of associate professor through the career advancement scheme. Besides, there is no direct recruitment to associate professor in colleges as it is done in universities, Mr. Balamurugan added.

Mr. Balamurugan said as per the UGC guidelines, a masters degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever a grading system is followed, a minimum of 15 years of experience as assistant professor in the academic level 11 and above or with one year of service in the academic level 12 and above, including as associate professor, along with experience in educational administration, comparable experience in research establishments and or other institutions of higher education, and 15 years of administrative experience, of which eight years shall be as deputy registrar or an equivalent post.

The UGC makes the years of experience of college teachers as an eligibility criteria. The advertisements issued by various universities in the State have the UGC guidelines as the eligibility norms.

This confirms that college teachers with the designation of associate professors can apply for the above posts. But Periyar University does not say so.

“On behalf of AUT, we urge the Chancellor to direct the university syndicate to rescind its decision taken at the meeting and revise the set of qualifications in consonance with the UGC guidelines by making the college teachers eligible for the posts,” Mr. Balamurugan added.

When contacted, Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan and Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel were not available for comment.