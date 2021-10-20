AUT against increasing marks for internal assessment

Erode

Taking strong exception to Bharathiar University’s decision to increase the marks for internal assessment from 25 % to 50% for UG and PG courses from the academic year 2021-22, Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the university to withdraw the proposal.

The meeting of the central executive committee of AUT was conducted here Tuesday under the chairmanship of K. Thirunavukarasu during which various resolutions were passed unanimously. A resolution said that even the existing 25% was kept in abeyance for sometimes owing to several malpractices and irregularities. Hence, increasing this to 50% will lead to manipulation of results, the resolution added.

Another resolution raised serious concern over the plight of teachers working in the constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, as they were not paid their salary for the past five months. The tussle between the university and the State government has left the teachers and employees to suffer and urged the government to pay their salaries as the government had made these colleges as government colleges.

A resolution said that non-filling up of the top level posts such as Registrar, Controller of Examination, Dean, Director of Distance Education, and Finance officer, in many universities in the State is affecting the normal functioning of the universities concerned as vital decisions could not be taken. “The vice chancellors have directed some professors to act as in-charge for the above posts arbitrarily without following any norms”, the resolution said.

A resolution wanted the suspension order of four office bearers of the Periyar University Employees’ Association to be revoked. AUT was founded in 1946 and is the first teacher organisation in higher education in the State. To commemorate the 75th year, AUT resolves to hold an educational conference involving its members, both present and past, with leading educationists all over the country in the third week of December.