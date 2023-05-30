Australian Parliamentary team meets industry and professional associations in Coimbatore

May 30, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Parliamentary delegation from Australia, during their visit to Coimbatore city on Tuesday, interacted with a few industry and professional associations at PSG College of Technology. The delegation will meet experts in Kothagiri on Wednesday.

A press release said that the delegation, consisting of seven Ministers from Western Australian and Legislative Assembly members including Michelle Roberts and Jagadish Krishnan, was on a 10-day visit to India and Bhutan to explore collaborative opportunities in various sectors.

They interacted with the representatives from industry and professional associations such as Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore Management Association, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, and Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association and sectors such as renewable energy, motors, pumps, and casting. Along with the heads of departments of the institute, they discussed education, critical minerals, creative industries and cultural connections, the release said.

At a press meet, the delegation members said that their visit to Coimbatore and Kothagiri was planned to strengthen the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Western Australia.

