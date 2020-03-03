Auditory traffic signals to be launched soon at 18 junctions

Salem

03 March 2020 23:12 IST

Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar said that auditory traffic signals would soon be launched at 18 places and trials are going on.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said, “the trials are going on at 18 important junctions and its feasibility at other important junctions is also studied. Speakers have been placed at these junctions and trial runs are conducted regarding time required by pedestrians to cross roads here.”

According to officials, based on the timers in traffic signals, the speakers would make announcement regarding crossing the road.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that the time required by pedestrians to cross the road is being studied and necessary changes are being made on the timers. He said that at the the Collectorate junction, traffic movement is studied to halt it in all four directions for over 20 seconds for facilitating safe movement of pedestrians in all directions.

Mr. Senthil Kumar, along with Deputy Commissioners S.Senthil (Crime and Traffic) and T.Thangadurai (Law and Order) distributed solar hats, sunglasses and buttermilk to traffic police personnel to beat the scorching summer this year at an event held near District Collectorate.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that 125 traffic police personnel, who would be deployed for duty at various points in the city, has been given protective gear and they would be offered with refreshments at the respective points twice a day. He added that the refreshments would be offered for next three months.