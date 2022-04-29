Audit reforms committee holds meeting
Audit reforms committee headed by retired bureaucrat Sundaram Prabhu held a meeting with Coimbatore Corporation and Local Fund Audit officials. A release from the civic body said the committee suggested ways to the Corporation to improve revenue collection and asked it to focus on arrears.
The committee also stressed on the importance of completing work within specific time frame and highlighted the need for training officials on various aspects of auditing.
