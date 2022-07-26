Audi India to increase EV charging points

Audi India, which currently sells five models of Electric Vehicles in the country, plans to have close to 100 charging points by the end of this year.

Inaugurating an 1,800 sq.ft Audi Approved: Plus outlet here on Tuesday, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, told presspersons that it currently had about 75 charging points across the country. Apart from these, when a customer purchased an Audi EV, a charging point was installed at the customer’s office or house. With the five models of EV launched in the last one year, about 5 % of the cars it sold in the country now were EVs.

Audi India saw 101 % growth in sales last year compared to the previous year and 49 % growth in the first six months of this year. Audi India currently had 60 touch points in the country and would have 22 Audi Approved outlets by the end of 2022. Most of the buyers at the Audi Approved outlets were new customers.

Audi Coimbatore had completed 10 years and the Audi Approved: Plus showroom here, which saw an investment of ₹1.2 crore, would cater to customers in Madurai region too, said Dealer Principal CR Anandakrishnan.