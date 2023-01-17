Auctioning of PWD water bodies for fishing rights in Krishnagiri

January 17, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Water bodies under the control of Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) falling in the watershed of Krishnagiri Reservoir Project and MelPennayar are proposed to be auctioned for fishing rights through open bids in the district.

The various water bodies will be opened to the public for fishing rights for a period up to June 30, 2023.

According to the administration, the open bids will be carried out as per the following schedule: January 19 for Acchamangalam lake at 11 a.m.; Balinayakapalli lake at 2 p.m.; Bayaskhan lake at 3 p.m.; January 20 for Narayanappan lake at 11 a.m.; Naralapalli lake at 2 p.m.; Sokkadi lake at 3 p.m.; January 23, bids will be carried out for Dudukanahalli lake at 11 a.m.; Velakalahalli lake at 2 p.m.; and Alapadi lake at 3 p.m.; and on January 24 for Karim Sahid lake at 11 a.m.

Bidders are required to deposit ₹5,000, according to the PWD(WRO). Further details maybe ascertained from the Assistant Executive Engineer at 9486404466.