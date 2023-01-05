Auction of jewellery worth ₹ 3.87 crore seized in Fine Future scam to be held on January 20

January 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An auction of gold, silver jewellery and precious stones worth ₹ 3.87 crore recovered by the Economic Offences Wing of the police during the investigation of the Fine Future multi-level marketing scam will be held at Coimbatore collectorate on January 20. A circular from the competent authority-cum-District Revenue Officer, Coimbatore, said that the jewellery and precious stones recovered from A.S. Senthil Kumar and Vivek of Palavakkam in Chennai, Kumar’s relative Venkata Ramesh Kumar of Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore and Vivek’s relative Kamal Hassan of Kannimari in Palakkad district in Kerala will be auctioned. The conditions to take part in the auction have been displayed on the notice board at the Collectorate.