Attur prison Deputy Jailor suspended in Salem

The deputy jailor of Attur district prison in Salem has been suspended for allegedly selling grocery items meant for prisoners to local shops.

The Attur district prison, located on the premises of the Attur Taluk Office, houses over 50 inmates. Groceries for preparing food are procured from the cooperative department. However, allegations emerged that prison officials were selling these groceries to shops and that the quality of food provided to inmates was substandard.

In response to these allegations, Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in charge) G. Vinoth, along with anti-corruption officials, conducted an inquiry with the staff at Attur prison. The investigation confirmed the claims, with the superintendent discovering unaccounted grocery items during a surprise inspection last week.

Following these findings, the superintendent issued a memo to deputy jailor Vaijayanthi. The investigation report was also forwarded to the Director General of Police (DGP) for prisons. Based on the report, the DGP issued a suspension order for deputy jailor Vaijayanthi.

