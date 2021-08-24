‘Attend grievances redress meet online’

The district administration has asked farmers to participate in the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meet from the nearest block agriculture extension centres.

The administration would hold the meeting on August 27 between 10.30 a.m. and 2 p.m., said a release.

While officials of all the departments concerned would be present at the meeting hall at the Collectorate, arrangements had been made for the farmers to participate in the meeting from the extension centres.

The farmers should reach the centres between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on the day to register for participating in the meet.

COVID-19 norms

In the release, the administration appealed to the farmers to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines while participating in the meeting and also submit their petitions to the officers at the extension centres.