Attempt to protest at BJP office: protesters removed

Police removed 38 protesters from various outfits who attempted to stage a protest in front of the BJP office in Siddhapudur in connection with a tweet on Periyar by BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Tuesday.
The protest was led by K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK). Susi. Kalaiarasan, regional secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) joined the protest along with members from May 17 Movement and Dravida Tamilar Katchi, the police said.
Mr. Ramakrishnan demanded the arrest of the person who posted the tweet and alleged that this tweet was posted to distract people from the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the State, sources said.
The Kattoor police took the protesters to a private wedding hall in Ram Nagar here.
They were released in the evening, the police said.
