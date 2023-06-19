HamberMenu
Attempt to loot SBI in Gobichettipalayam

June 19, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The ventilation fan was found removed from the rear side of the State Bank of India’s bank branch at Kugalur village in Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Monday.

  An attempt was made to loot the State Bank of India’s branch at Kugalur village in Gobichettipalayam here on Monday. 

When bank employees opened the bank in the morning, they found the ventilation fan at the rear side of the building missing and attempts were made to break open the rooms. Senior bank officials and Gobichettipalayam police were informed. Police said the unidentified man had tilted the cctv cameras in the bank towards the sky and entered the bank by removing the fan at 2.30 a.m. A sniffer dog and fingerprint experts were pressed into service. 

G. Jawahar, Superintendent of Police, who inspected the branch, said that footage from the area revealed that a man was involved in the crime. Efforts are on to trace him, he said. Bank officials said that no cash was missing. A case was registered and inquiry is on. Meanwhile, customers who came to the branch, were informed that all the cash and jewellery were safe. 

