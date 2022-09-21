Attempt to break open ATM using gas cutter near Mettupalayam

An attempt to break open an ATM using a gas cutter was reported near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district early on Wednesday morning. The police said that the attempt was reported at an ATM of the Bank of Baroda on Badrakaliamman Kovil road, near Mettupalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the ATM is situated near a terry products company on Badrakaliamman Kovil road and it is mainly used by people who work in the company.

They said that unidentified men entered the ATM counter in the early hours of Wednesday and attempted to cut open the machine using a gas cutter. While trying to break open the machine, the burglars sensed movement of people outside and escaped, leaving the gas cylinder and cutter, the police said.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, other senior officers and officials from the bank visited the ATM counter. The forensics team of the police was pressed at the scene to collect possible evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said that visuals from surveillance cameras have been collected to identify the burglars. The Mettupalayam police have launched an investigation.