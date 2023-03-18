HamberMenu
Attempt by two brothers to end lives foiled in Salem

March 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An attempt by two brothers to end their lives by pouring petrol over them in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office was foiled by the personnel on Saturday.

Two persons, who came to the office on a bike, suddenly poured petrol over themselves. The police personnel in the office prevented them, poured water and inquired with them.

They were identified as N. Sarathi (30) and his brother N. Prakash (27) of Alamarathukadu, near Pallapatti. They claimed that there was a land dispute prevailing between them and a nearby resident Devaraj.

On Saturday, a quarrel erupted between them, and they attacked each other. The brothers claimed that the Pallapatti police were not conducting proper investigation and were siding with Devaraj.

Later, Annathanapatti police took the duo to the police station and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

