GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attappadi activist working for tribal rights questioned in Coimbatore over ‘extortion’ charge levelled by realtor 

Published - July 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal activist, M. Sukumaran (64), working for land rights of the people at Attappadi in adjoining Palakkad district of Kerala, appeared for questioning before the Kattoor police in Coimbatore on Saturday in connection with a complaint registered against him on July 11 by a Coimbatore-based property developer.

Mr. Sukumaran, a senior functionary of Kerala-based All India Krantikari Kisan Sabha was booked under IPC Sections 389 (putting a person in fear in order to commit extortion) and 506 (11) (threatening to cause death), based on a complaint lodged by Senthilnathan (38) of Ram Nagar, proprietor of Dream Square Builders and Property Private Limited.

After the questioning that was conducted amid apprehensions of unrest among the tribal communities in Attappadi, Mr. Sukumaran was let off by the police later in the day.

The complaint against Mr. Sukumaran was lodged by Mr. Senthilnathan subsequent to a purported social media post by the former against encroachment of government land by property developers in Attappadi, and a threat call made earlier over phone.

Mr. Sukumaran had reportedly told the police that the SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card in question was not registered in his name when the call had been made.

Meanwhile, espousing the cause of tribal communities in Attappadi, Surjit, Coimbatore district secretary of CPI (ML) Red Star, alleged that the questioning of Mr. Sukumaran in Coimbatore was tantamount to harassment, and against the provisions of Constitution. The “false” case must be immediately withdrawn, Mr. Surjit demanded.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.