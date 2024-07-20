Attappadi activist working for tribal rights questioned in Coimbatore over ‘extortion’ charge levelled by realtor 

A tribal activist, M. Sukumaran (64), working for land rights of the people at Attappadi in adjoining Palakkad district of Kerala, appeared for questioning before the Kattoor police in Coimbatore on Saturday in connection with a complaint registered against him on July 11 by a Coimbatore-based property developer.

Mr. Sukumaran, a senior functionary of Kerala-based All India Krantikari Kisan Sabha was booked under IPC Sections 389 (putting a person in fear in order to commit extortion) and 506 (11) (threatening to cause death), based on a complaint lodged by Senthilnathan (38) of Ram Nagar, proprietor of Dream Square Builders and Property Private Limited.

After the questioning that was conducted amid apprehensions of unrest among the tribal communities in Attappadi, Mr. Sukumaran was let off by the police later in the day.

The complaint against Mr. Sukumaran was lodged by Mr. Senthilnathan subsequent to a purported social media post by the former against encroachment of government land by property developers in Attappadi, and a threat call made earlier over phone.

Mr. Sukumaran had reportedly told the police that the SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card in question was not registered in his name when the call had been made.

Meanwhile, espousing the cause of tribal communities in Attappadi, Surjit, Coimbatore district secretary of CPI (ML) Red Star, alleged that the questioning of Mr. Sukumaran in Coimbatore was tantamount to harassment, and against the provisions of Constitution. The “false” case must be immediately withdrawn, Mr. Surjit demanded.