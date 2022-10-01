Coimbatore

Attacks on properties: Muslim women in Coimbatore allege torture of those arrested, demand action against police personnel

Muslim women staging a demonstration in the city on Saturday.

Muslim women staging a demonstration in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As many as 50 Muslim women submitted a petition to Collector G.S. Sameeran demanding action against police personnel who allegedly behaved rudely with those arrested following the stone-pelting incidents reported in the district.

In their petition, they said the city and the district police have behaved rudely with the youth in their families. They also alleged that “without proper warrant, the police entered our houses in the late hours and targeted youth.”

They also said that the family members of the arrested were not informed about the place of investigation. “The police got signature from the arrested in white paper and registered many cases with fake evidence,” they alleged.

They also complained to the Collector, “those who were arrested were tortured by the police in an inhumane way that amounts to human rights violation” and demanded departmental proceedings against them.


