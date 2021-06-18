Attacks on healthcare workers condemned

Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged a protest wearing black badges here on Friday condemning attacks on healthcare workers and demanding enacting a Central law to prevent such attacks in future. They urged the State and Central governments to take measures to prevent attacks on healthcare workers and hospitals.

K. Prakasam, former National vice-president of IMA, said, “17 States have enacted laws to protect the healthcare workers, but there is no Central Act .” An Act should be implemented with Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure stringent action against attackers.

He said though an Act to protect healthcare workers was passed during former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi’s tenure in the State, no proper action had been taken under the Act and they were forced to take copies of the Act to police stations to get cases registered.

The Association demanded that the Prime Minister should intervene in the issue and necessary measures should be taken. They avoided boycotting services considering the pandemic and if no action was taken, they would intensify protests once normalcy returned, the members said.

Coimbatore

Members of the State branch of IMA staged a demonstration in Vadavalli as part of the protests against attacks on healthcare workers.

IMA State secretary A.K. Ravikumar led the demonstration. Speaking to mediapersons, Dr. Ravikumar welcomed the remarks made by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian that strict action will be initiated, if any such incidents were to occur in the State.