Attacks against Christmas celebrations condemned

DHARMAPURI

30 December 2021 23:53 IST

Samuga Nallinakka Medai on Thursday slammed the recent incidents of violence against Christmas celebrations reported across the country and the hate speech in Haridwar by a congregation of self-styled sadhus.

Samuga Nallinakka Medai, constituted as a civil society group, in its meeting slammed the incidents of vandalism by Sangh Parivar affiliates on churches on Christmas day and the language of genocide allegedly used against Muslims by the congregation in Haridwar.

The meeting called for concerted action against the voices of hate.

It also announced a protest in Dharmapuri. Further, on January 30, it will organise a conference against religious bigotry.