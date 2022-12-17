Attack on Irula: sangam demands arrest of perpetrators

December 17, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Malaivaazh Makkal Sangam here has demanded the arrest of the perpetrators for allegedly attacking a person from Irula community under the Prevention of Atrocities Act here. The victim Sennappan of Semmati, Gandhi Nagar village in Palacode, was allegedly attacked by locally dominant caste men, when he had strayed into their land during grazing his cow on December 6.  According to the Sangam, Sennappan was attacked when had brushed on an electrified farm fence that belonged to Govindaraj.    Sennappan was was admitted to Dharmapuri Government Medical College.

The accused was, however, booked under general sections of the IPC, and the reason for the attack has been cited as verbal altercation. The Tamil Nadu Maaivaazh Makkal Sangam has demanded the arrest of Govindaraj and two others named in the FIR under the Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act. 

