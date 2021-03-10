Attack on elephant: 2 detained under Goondas Act

UDHAGAMANDALAM

10 March 2021 00:05 IST

Two persons involved in hurling a blazing object at an elephant in Vazhaithottam in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve were booked under the Goondas Act on Tuesday.

The two men, M. Raymond Dean and Prasath, were caught on video, along with Raymond’s brother, M. Ricky Rayan, hurling a blazing object at an elephant, known as Ronaldo, which led to its death more than a few weeks later. While Raymond Dean and Prasath were arrested, Ricky Rayan has been absconding since January 22.

Forest Department officials said that Raymond Dean and Prasath would be transferred to the Coimbatore Central Prison.

